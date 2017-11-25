Jacksonville police: Wanted teen Logan Mott is in custody

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CBS47) UPDATE, Friday, 11:08 p.m.: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirms that Logan Mott is in custody. JSO said he was detained by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection as he tried to enter Canada from Buffalo, NY.

Logan Mott has been detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection as he tried to enter Canada from the Buffalo, NY area. A big thank you to everyone for sharing and helping us get #LoganMott detained quickly. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/kAFP3fBFVM — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) November 25, 2017

#JSO confirming what our sources told @ActionNewsJax Logan Mott found trying to cross border in Buffalo NY. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/9nh1yo38hy — Paige Kelton (@PaigeANjax) November 25, 2017

Logan’s mother Carrie Campbell-Mott released the following statement after learning her son was in custody:

“We are relieved he is safe and in custody and we just ask for everyone to give us time to sort out what happened. That no matter what, Logan is our child and we love him and are standing by him to help in any way. We want to find out what happened to Kristina and we need time for that to happen.”

Campbell-Mott said a JSO detective will fly to meet Logan on Saturday.

UPDATE, Friday, 10:42 p.m.: Sources tell Action News Jax that Logan Mott is in custody. Updates to follow.

UPDATE, Friday, 9 p.m.: The May Institute, a nonprofit organization that employed missing grandmother Kristina French, released the following statement Friday night after police said it was likely French’s body found in a Neptune Beach backyard:

“We are truly devastated to learn the tragic news of Kristina French’s death.

“Kristina has been an employee of May Institute – a nonprofit organization that serves individuals with autism and other special needs – for more than four years, serving as Director of Operations in our Florida office.

“Kristina was a friend and role model to so many people. The emails and messages over the past few days are a testament to how she touched others. Her staff cared deeply about her, and she was well-loved by the individuals we serve. She was a true champion for people with disabilities and advocated tirelessly for human rights.

“Kristina was funny and had a big heart. She cast a positive light on every situation. She would help anyone, and she did it with her beautiful smile and positive attitude. Kristina completely devoted herself to her family, her friends, and her work.

“We have lost a beautiful person and she will be dearly missed. It is a very sad day. We send prayers and condolences to all who loved her.”

The home of Kristina French is clear tonight. Police found her body today. I just spoke to her employer, co workers are devastated. Hear from them tonight. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/6MFKpzt0He — Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryANjax) November 25, 2017

UPDATE, Friday 8:48 p.m.: After police released the latest information in the case on Friday afternoon, Logan’s mother, Carrie Campbell-Mott, pleaded with her son in a Facebook post to reach out to her.

“I love you. Please call me. I will help you. Mom,” Campbell-Mott said in the post.

'I love you. Please call me. I will help you. Mom.' The mom of missing teen #LoganMott, who police are now calling "armed and dangerous," is reaching out to her son through Facebook: https://t.co/BdH7ysDDiC pic.twitter.com/RJQ0CPy5uo — ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) November 25, 2017

That update comes as the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is calling him “armed and dangerous” and a person of interest in the death of his grandmother, Kristina French.

Police believe Logan is alive and in the Northeast United States. Guns taken from Logan’s father’s home, and a Dodge Dart associated with the initial missing child alert, are still missing.

Anyone with any information on Logan’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

UPDATE, Friday, 5:50 p.m.: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released a new flyer with missing 15-year-old Logan Mott’s image, calling him “armed and dangerous.”

The teen and the missing Dodge Dart were spotted Thursday on surveillance video in south central Pennsylvania and he is believed to be somewhere in the Northeast United States, police said.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

#LoganMott is wanted for Auto Theft and is a person of interest in the death of #KristinaFrench. 2015 silver Dodge Dart with Florida tag DLLT42. Hair is like picture on left. Armed and dangerous. We believe he is in the NE USA. Seen yesterday in PA. Call 911 if you see him. pic.twitter.com/fcF0r1Gs3c — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) November 24, 2017

UPDATE, Friday 5:07 p.m.: Police said that a body was found in a shallow grave in the backyard of a Neptune Beach home is believed to be that of missing grandmother Kristina French.

It is the same home where police have been investigating the disappearance of teen Logan Mott and French, his grandmother.

Mott is believed to be in south central Pennsylvania and a warrant is being issued for his arrest on a charge of auto theft. The silver Dodge Dart initially described in the Florida Missing Child Alert issued Wednesday is still missing.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will confirm the identity of the body found in the Neptune Beach backyard.

UPDATE, Friday 4:18 p.m.: The mother of missing teen Logan Mott said a body was found in the backyard of a Neptune Beach home where police have been investigating the disappearance of Logan and his grandmother Kristina French.

Logan’s mother did not know the identity of the body when she spoke to Action News Jax. Sources tell Action News Jax that Logan, the guns and the Dodge Dart are still missing. Logan’s mother said it has not been confirmed that the body is that of French, but authorities believe it is her.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it will give a briefing on the search for a teen and his grandmother, who were last seen in Neptune Beach.

Logan Mott, 15, and his grandmother Kristina French, 53, may be traveling in a silver, four-door Dodge Dart with Florida tag DLLT42, according to a missing child alert by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Police have been searching for Logan and his grandmother Kristina French for three days.

Logan Mott's mother: "I just want him to know that he is so loved, and we miss him and Kristina very much, and we just want them home." @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/msBhvS8eTZ — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) November 24, 2017

They were reported missing after Logan didn’t show up to Sandalwood High School on Monday or Tuesday.

Action News Jax has learned French also didn’t show up for work Monday or Tuesday.

Police investigated at two locations Thursday and Friday — French’s home on Nipigon Avenue South in Mayport and Seagate Avenue in Neptune Beach.

Campbell-Mott said she last spoke to Logan on Sunday and that he seemed to be in a good mood.

That is the last time anyone has spoken with Logan.

“Logan has so many friends and family that are desperate to hear from him,” she said. “His father and I just want answers. Please. We are begging.”

'I just want him to know that he is so loved.' Logan Mott's mother pleads for safe return of her teen son, his grandmother. #Jacksonville police have been searching for them since she says Logan's father found his house ransacked and guns missing https://t.co/w3eBOAHA2n pic.twitter.com/Ww8DOcLHGm — ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) November 24, 2017

