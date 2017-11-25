Deputy car smashed in Charlotte County crash

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. A Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputy patrol vehicle was destroyed in a crash Saturday afternoon on Wilmington Boulevard, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash happened around 12:29 p.m. at the intersection of Wilmington Boulevard and Lafayette Place, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The sheriff’s Office posted this photo to Twitter to raise awareness of wearing a seat belt while driving.

Both drivers in the crash have been transported but should be ok. Aftermath shows how a seatbelt keeps your body where it is safe in a crash. #Tweetalong pic.twitter.com/V6iVcVdP12 — Charlotte Sheriff (@CCSOFLSheriff) November 25, 2017

The driver and passenger of the patrol vehicle were taken to the hospital and are expected to be alright.

It’s unclear how the crash happened or if anyone else was hurt.

Writer: Rachel Ravina

winknews