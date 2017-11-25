Credit card skimmer found at Port Charlotte gas station

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. A credit card skimmer was discovered at the Marathon Gas Station Thursday on Tamiami Trail, the Charlotte County Sheriff”s Office said Saturday.

The Department of Agriculture found the skimmer during a routine check at the gas station on 3013 Tamiami Trail, according to the sheriff’s office.

Getting gas this weekend? Beware of skimmers (we found this one this weekend)! Dont use your debit card and pay cash or use gift cards to safeguard your 💰💰 #Tweetalong pic.twitter.com/VHewWgYP7s — Charlotte Sheriff (@CCSOFLSheriff) November 25, 2017

Writer: Rachel Ravina

