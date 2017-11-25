Credit card skimmer found at Port Charlotte gas station

Published: November 25, 2017 2:20 PM EST
Photo via MGN

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. A credit card skimmer was discovered at the Marathon Gas Station Thursday on Tamiami Trail, the Charlotte County Sheriff”s Office said Saturday.

The Department of Agriculture found the skimmer during a routine check at the gas station on 3013 Tamiami Trail, according to the sheriff’s office.

Writer:Rachel Ravina
