Trailer tips into ditch, blocks EB portion of Alico Road

ESTERO, Fla. A crash Friday morning temporarily closed an eastbound portion of Alico Road, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

A trailer went into a ditch at around 7:34 a.m. near the 15000 block of Alico Road, according to the sheriff’s office. Traffic is being redirected at the intersection of Alico and Corkscrew roads.

No one was hurt in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

Motorists should find alternative routes until approximately 10 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.