Suspect sought in Collier check-cashing armed robbery

SOUTH NAPLES, Fla. There was a robbery Friday morning at Advance America Cash Advance on Tamiami Trail East, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

The armed robbery took place around 11:09 a.m. at the cash advance office on 4955 Tamiami Trail E, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies are searching for a 45 to 50-year-old man with a medium build and a goatee last seen wearing a white shirt and cargo pants. He had a black gun and left with an undisclosed amount of cash and headed westbound towards Naples in a dirty white car with another driver.

