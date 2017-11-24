Edison & Ford Winter Estates to commence 42nd annual Holiday Nights

FORT MYERS, Fla. Southwest Florida residents can get into the holiday spirit starting Friday evening at the Edison and Ford Winter Estates’ Holiday Nights light display.

The 2017 “Star Spangled Holiday” will showcase patriotic display themes with red, white and blue decor, according to event organizers.

Attendees can view the lights from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily until Dec. 31 at the Edison and Ford Winter Estates on 2350 McGregor Blvd. However, the lights will not be shown Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

Admission costs $20 for adults, $10 for teens ages 13 to 19 years old, $2 for children ages 6 to 12 years old, and is free for children under 5 yeas old, according to the event organizers.

For more information on Holiday nights, and ticket deals visit the website or call 239-334-7419.

