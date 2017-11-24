Cape Coral woman arrested in DUI crash on Del Prado Boulevard

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A 35-year-old woman was arrested in connection with driving under the influence in a crash Friday morning on Del Prado Boulevard, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

Teri Branton, of Cape Coral, is facing charges of two counts of DUI property damage, DUI with a blood alcohol level of more than .150, and DUI causing personal injury, according to police.

MORE: Naples Comcast employee crashes into tree, arrested for DUI

Branton suffered multiple injuries and was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital, according to police. Her blood alcohol level was tested and the results were .346, which is four times the legal limit of .08.

Branton was driving northbound in her 2006 Saturn around 5:41 a.m. on the 600 block of Del Prado Boulevard when she attempted to turn into Cape Coral Hospital, police said. She is accused of driving in front of a 2006 Jeep SUV –that was in the middle lane– and hitting it head-on.

The driver of the Jeep sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention, police said.

MORE: Naples mom arrested for DUI with daughter in car

Writer: Rachel Ravina

winknews