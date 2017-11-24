Cape Coral continues growth in business, economic development

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Changes are coming to Southwest Florida’s largest city, according to manager Dana Brunett.

Brunett and consultant Joe Mazurkiewicz highlighted several business expansion projects that are expected to create additional economic development in Cape Coral:

Nissan, Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep car dealerships

A new conference center at The Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village on 5951 Silver King Blvd.

A 30,000 square-foot organic grocery store on Santa Barbara Boulevard and Veterans Parkway

Burlington Coat Factory will replace the former Sports Authority store on 1810 NE Pine Island Road

A motor coach resort will break ground in 2018 near Burnt Sore Road and Durden Parkway

A no-kill animal shelter will begin construction in 2018

Panera Bread will open in south Cape Coral