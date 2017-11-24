2 injured in Thanksgiving Day crash on Veterans Parkway

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Two people were injured in a crash Thursday on Veterans Parkway, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

The three-vehicle crash happened around 3:40 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Veterans Parkway at Country Club Boulevard, according to police. The area was blocked for several hours.

One person suffered life-threatening injuries and another was seriously hurt, police said. Both were taken to the hospital.

A 2001 Ford Mustang was traveling westbound on Veterans Parkway East near the intersection of Country Club Boulevard, police said. A 2006 Toyota Prius was in the inside lane of Veterans Parkway near the intersection in front of a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox.

The Ford then lost traction, rotated across the westbound lanes, went over the raised median and hit the Toyota after going airborne, according to police. The Ford then rotated around the eastbound lanes and struck the Chevrolet before stopping in the inside lane of Veterans Parkway East.

The Toyota and Chevrolet also stopped in the eastbound lanes of Veterans Parkway East, police said. The driver of the Chevrolet was not hurt.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, but the wreck remains under investigation.

Writer: Rachel Ravina

