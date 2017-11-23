Suspicious Black SUV prompts Hendry County search

LABELLE, Fla. A black SUV that pulled into a driveway close to where children were playing has prompted a search by Hendry County Sheriff’s deputies.

The driver stopped and briefly got out of the car, the sheriff’s office said.

The children’s grandfather, who was watching them play, stood up. Then the driver got back in the SUV and left, according to the sheriff’s office, which has received additional complaints related to the encounter.

The SUV had dark tinted windows and a Texas license plate, and was occupied by one male and one female with an empty car seat in the back, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone who sees an SUV matching the description is urged to note the license plate number but refrain from approaching the occupants.

Tips may be made to the sheriff’s office at 863-674-5600 or to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers tipsters may remain anonymous and become eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.

