LIVE VIDEO: SWFL Eagle Cam star Harriet dotes on second egg

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. Harriet has done it again.

Southwest Florida’s most famous eagle has laid another egg, her second of the season. Egg No. 2 arrived at 5:36 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam website.

Harriet and her partner, M15, could be seen sitting on the egg in the nest Thanksgiving morning as thousands watched the online livestream set by up North Fort Myers real estate agent Dick Pritchett.

The doting mother laid her first egg of the season Sunday.

The incubation period is roughly 35 days, putting the possibility of a Christmas hatching into play.