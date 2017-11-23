Scattered rain to dampen Thanksgiving in SWFL

FORT MYERS, Fla. It will be a wet Thanksgiving for Southwest Florida.

Scattered rain associated with low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico is moving into the area, meteorologist Matt Devitt said. Some of it could be heavy at times.

“What we have in the atmosphere could be conducive to a strong storm or two,” Devitt said.

The high is expected to reach 80, with an overnight low of 67. Less rain coverage is ahead for Friday, but holiday shoppers should still expect spotty rain and storms.

“If you want to keep it on the safe side, bring the umbrella,” Devitt said.

Partly cloudy skies will dominate the rest of the weekend, with highs in the upper 70s.

MORE: Traveling for Thanksgiving? Here’s what you need to know