Publix will now deliver alcohol to your home

FORT MYERS, Fla. If you’re out of booze but don’t want to go anywhere to get more, there’s now a solution to your problem.

Publix has begun home delivery of beer, wine, liquor and mixers from its liquor stores, just in time for the holiday weekend.

The grocery chain, which uses San Francisco-based Instacart for its delivery service, gives users one free delivery after they sign up and charges a fee for subsequent runs.

MORE: UberEATS food delivery comes to parts of Fort Myers, Cape Coral

Deliveries can be made on the same day, but since Publix stores are closed on Thanksgiving, the next delivery time isn’t until Friday.

You have to provide ID upon delivery, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

And take note — liquor and groceries can’t be combined in the same delivery order, according to the company. Grocery stores are banned from selling hard liquor under state law. Gov. Scott vetoed a bill that would have repealed it earlier this year.

That’s why Publix operates liquor stores that are adjacent to many of its grocery stores, separated by what’s known as the “liquor wall.”

MORE: Liquor wall staying up in Florida after Gov. Scott’s veto

Click here for more information.

Writer: Chuck Myron

winknews