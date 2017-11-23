Motorcyclist, young children hurt in North Fort Myers crash

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. A motorcyclist was seriously hurt and two young children sustained minor injuries in a Wednesday night crash.

Andrew Pagano, 22, was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital after his Kawasaki motorcycle was hit from behind by a 2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse shortly after 9 p.m. on Bayshore Road near Twin Brooks Road and Brant Bay Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The collision sent the Eclipse into a median, where it struck two trees and flipped over, according to the FHP. The driver, 24-year-old Carla Seal of North Fort Myers, was also taken to Lee Memorial, as were the two children in the car, ages 1 and 7.

Pagano, who was wearing a helmet, slowed for other traffic before the crash, but Seal failed to do so, the FHP said. No one was cited or charged, however.

The wreck temporarily blocked one of the eastbound lanes on Bayshore, causing traffic delays.

