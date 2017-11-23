Family of fiddlers tune up at Salvation Army in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. With tight strings and fast fingers.

That’s how Doug Cameron and his sons use their time and music to lift the spirits of those in need this holiday season, playing violin for families receiving meals at the Salvation Army’s Thanksgiving table.

“Some people are down,” Doug Cameron said. “Whatever the case is, I just feel like it’s a way of showing them that we care enough to perform for them.”

Cameron’s sons Sean and Alex are just 9 and 11, but this is the sixth year the family has volunteered to play on Thanksgiving at the Salvation Army headquarters on Edison Avenue.

The music has gotten better over the years.

“They used to come here when they could hardly play anything, and now they’re really taking over,” Doug Cameron said of his boys.

The experience doesn’t just improve their music skills. It teaches them the importance of serving the community, Cameron said.

“It shows our family how fortunate we are,” he said.

Hundreds of meals were served Thursday by Salvation Army volunteers, according to the organization.

Reporter: Melinda Lee



Writer: Chuck Myron

winknews