Baby giraffe born on Thanksgiving at Busch Gardens

FORT MYERS, Fla. There’s another mouth to feed for Thanksgiving at Busch Gardens.

The theme park and zoo announced one of its giraffes gave birth, posting adorable photos to its Facebook page.

The baby is a 6-foot, 150-pound male born to a mother giraffe named Celina, WTSP-TV reports. There’s no name for the baby yet.

Both mother and baby are doing fine, according to WTSP.

Writer: Chuck Myron

