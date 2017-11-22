Woman raises money for homeless man who helped her

PHILADELPHIA (AP) A New Jersey woman who was helped by a homeless veteran when she ran out of gas in Philadelphia is raising money to help him.

Kate McClure was heading to Philadelphia to visit a friend last month when she ran out of gas on Interstate 95. The Florence Township woman pulled over and began to worry until a homeless man approached her.

The man, who told her his name was “Johnny,” told her it wasn’t safe and he bought McClure gas with his last $20.

McClure promised she would return to pay him. McClure and her boyfriend, Mark D’Amico, have since raised over $34,000 for the man, whom the Philadelphia Inquirer identifies as Johnny Bobbitt Jr., 34, a former ammunition technician in the U.S. Marines.

The pair hope to get Bobbitt an apartment and help with transportation.