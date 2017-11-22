Trump labels father of UCLA player an ‘ungrateful fool’

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) A feud between President Donald Trump and the father of a UCLA basketball player detained for shoplifting in China reached a fever pitch Wednesday, with the president labeling LaVar Ball an “ungrateful fool.”

Continuing critical remarks he’s made about the elder Ball over social media over the past several days, Trump chastised LaVar Ball for failing to credit him with interceding with Chinese officials to get his son LiAngelo and two other UCLA basketball players released after they were detained in connection with a shoplifting incident while in in China to play a basketball game.

Retweeting a post from one of his followers on Wednesday, Trump said, “The ungratefulness is something I’ve never seen before. If you get someone’s son out of prison, he should be grateful to you. Period. I don’t care.” The social media post that Trump retweeted went on to say: “If Hillary got my kid out of prison, as much as I hate the woman, I’d thank her corrupt ass.”

The ungratefulness is something I’ve never seen before. If you get someone’s son out of prison, he should be grateful to you! Period. I don’t care. If Hillary got my kid out of prison, as much as I hate the woman, I’d thank her corrupt ass! — Joey Mannarino (@Realjmannarino) November 22, 2017

In his own tweet, Trump said, “But remember LaVar, shoplifting is NOT a little thing,”

“Lavar, you could have spent the next 5 to 10 years during Thanksgiving with your son in China,” Trump said, “but no NBA contract to support you.”

Trump told LaVar Ball that shoplifting is “a really big deal, especially in China.”

…LaVar, you could have spent the next 5 to 10 years during Thanksgiving with your son in China, but no NBA contract to support you. But remember LaVar, shoplifting is NOT a little thing. It’s a really big deal, especially in China. Ungrateful fool! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2017

“It wasn’t the White House, it wasn’t the State Department, it wasn’t father LaVar’s so-called people on the ground in China that got his son out of a long term prison sentence,” the president said. “IT WAS ME.”

“Too bad! LaVar is just a poor man’s version of Don King, but without the hair. Just think.”

It wasn’t the White House, it wasn’t the State Department, it wasn’t father LaVar’s so-called people on the ground in China that got his son out of a long term prison sentence – IT WAS ME. Too bad! LaVar is just a poor man’s version of Don King, but without the hair. Just think.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2017

LiAngelo Ball and two of his UCLA teammates were released after a brief detention in China while Trump was visiting the country. The three UCLA players have been suspended from the team.

