Traveling for Thanksgiving? Here’s what you need to know
FORT MYERS, Fla. It should be a big year for Thanksgiving weekend travel.
Nearly 51 million Americans are expected to journey more than 50 miles from home this weekend, the highest volume of travel since 2005, according to AAA.
Here’s what people arriving in and departing from Southwest Florida need to know:
- What’s the weather like?: The WINK News weather page offers live radar, an hourly forecast and more.
- How are the roads looking?: The Florida Department of Transportation’s FL511 website shows live traffic cameras throughout the state.
- Is my flight delayed?: Check to see if your flight into or out of the following airports is delayed:
- Southwest Florida International Airport
- Punta Gorda Airport
- Miami International Airport
- Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport
- Palm Beach International Airport
- Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport
- Tampa International Airport
- St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport
- Orlando International Airport