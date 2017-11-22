Steeple cross stolen from Alva United Methodist church

ALVA, Fla. – A symbol of faith and hope was stolen from the Alva United Methodist Church.

An exterior cross, damaged by Hurricane Irma, was across the street from the church at Rev. Ralph Cotten’s home for repair.

“Last thursday, just before lunchtime, someone pulled into my house into my driveway and stole it. Put it in their truck and drove off,” said Rev. Cotten.

Now a congregation of 200 is forced to come up with $25,000 to replace the steeple and the once vivid white illuminating cross.

Rev. Cotten says he has a message to the person who took their cross, “Come forward and all will be forgiven.”