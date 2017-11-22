South Florida nursing home deaths ruled as homicides

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WTSP) The deaths of the nursing patients at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills after Hurricane Irma have been ruled as homicides.

Fourteen patients in total died following the hurricane. Twelve out of the fourteen have been ruled as homicides due to the investigation which linked their deaths to the conditions of the nursing home, according to CBS12.

MORE: Florida regulators say 23 nursing homes yet to follow rules

Police say that Broward County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Craig Mallak told investigators the deaths were related to ‘environmental heat exposure.’

The following deaths were ruled as homicides:

Carolyn Eatherly, DOB 8-13-39

Gail Nova, DOB 2-22-46

Estella Hendricks, DOB 1-4-46

Bobby Owens, DOB 5-16-33

Miguel Franco, DOB 9-5-25

Manuel Mendieta, DOB 8-26-21

Albertina Vega, DOB 10-10-17

Betty Hibbard, DOB 1-11-33

Carlos Canal, DOB 11-4-23

Martha Murray, DOB 1-10-23

Dolores Biamonte, DOB 2-25-60

Cecilia Franco, DOB 4-2-27