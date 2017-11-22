Small businesses in Everglades struggle to rebound after Irma

EVERGLADES, Fla. Small businesses that rely on tourism are slowly bouncing back more than two months after Hurricane Irma.

“A lot of folks think that just because the boat tours are closed at the national park headquarters that the park as a whole is shut down right now, and that’s not the case. All of our local businesses are up and running in the area,” Everglades swamp guide Jack Shealey said.

Shealey says people think their business is closed. WINK News reporter Hannah Vogel explains how those rumors are hurting business.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel



