Patchy a.m. fog, isolated p.m. rain await SWFL travelers

FORT MYERS, Fla. Patchy fog will spread during the morning, meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

But that will give way to sun and isolated rain as the high temperature hits 83.

The sun will dominate once the fog and low clouds burn off in the late morning, but a downpour isn’t out of the question, Devitt said.

“It’s not going to be much, but I want to give you a heads-up — there is the possibility for a few pockets of rain as we hit this afternoon and this evening,” he said.

The rain coverage will be greater on Thanksgiving, when the high will reach 81. Another round of scattered rain is in store for Friday, with sunnier weather for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 70s each of those days.

MORE: Hourly forecast

MORE: Traveling for Thanksgiving? Here’s what you need to know