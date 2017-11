New program at Bayfront Health Punta Gorda teaching tools for success

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. A new program at Bayfront Health Punta Gorda on Marion Avenue gives students with developmental disabilities hands-on job training.

WINK News reporter Kristi Gross explains how the program is impacting lives.

