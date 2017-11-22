Missing child alert issued for 15-year-old Duval County boy

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. A missing child alert was issued Wednesday night for a missing 15-year-old Duval County boy, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

Logan Mott was last seen in the area of the 400 block of Seagate Avenue, the FDLE said. Mott may be in the company of Kristina French, 53.

They may be traveling in a 2015 silver Dodge Dart with a Florida tag number of DLLT42, the FDLE said.

If located, do not approach and call law enforcement.

Anyone with information should call 1-888-FL MISSING(1-888-356-4774) or 911.