Family robbed at Miromar Outlets while holiday shopping

Published: November 22, 2017 10:57 PM EST
Updated: November 22, 2017 10:58 PM EST

ESTERO, Fla. A family from Sweden was left without cash and passports Wednesday after their car was targeted at a popular shopping center.

Anita Sporrong and her family were shopping at Miromar Outlets on 10801 Corkscrew Road ahead of Black Friday. When they returned to their car at around 5 p.m. they discovered their belongings had been stolen.

“Don’t leave anything in the car that you’re fond of or just bought … carry it with you, even if it’s heavy,” Sporrong said.

Shoppers should follow these safety tips ahead of the holiday season:

  • Always park in a well-lit area.
  • Don’t carry or purse or a wallet, they are prime targets for thieves in crowded areas.
  • Keep cash in your front pocket.
  • Remain vigilant at all times.
Reporter:John-Carlos Estrada
JohnCarlos_WINK
Writer:Katherine Viloria
winknews