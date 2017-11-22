Family robbed at Miromar Outlets while holiday shopping

ESTERO, Fla. A family from Sweden was left without cash and passports Wednesday after their car was targeted at a popular shopping center.

Anita Sporrong and her family were shopping at Miromar Outlets on 10801 Corkscrew Road ahead of Black Friday. When they returned to their car at around 5 p.m. they discovered their belongings had been stolen.

“Don’t leave anything in the car that you’re fond of or just bought … carry it with you, even if it’s heavy,” Sporrong said.

Shoppers should follow these safety tips ahead of the holiday season:

Always park in a well-lit area.

Don’t carry or purse or a wallet, they are prime targets for thieves in crowded areas.

Keep cash in your front pocket.

Remain vigilant at all times.

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

JohnCarlos_WINK

Writer: Katherine Viloria

winknews