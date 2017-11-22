Family of Fort Myers High School student files lawsuit against coach accused of hard foul

FORT MYERS, Fla. The family of a Fort Myers High School student filed a lawsuit Wednesday in federal court after their son was shoved by his basketball coach in May.

Cameras caught Scott Guttery, the former Fort Myers High School boys basketball coach, shove Joshua Sanchez, 15, to the ground during a pick up game.

Joshua Sanchez suffered a concussion as a result of the shove.

Guttery formally resigned from coaching and teaching in July after being placed on temporary administrative leave.

Joshua Sanchez’ parents believe Guttery needs to be held accountable and say they have yet to receive an apology from him or the Lee County School District.

The player’s mother, Stephanie Sanchez, is suing Guttery, Fort Myers High School principal David LaRosa, and superintendent of Lee County Schools Dr. Gregory Adkins.

“You should never threaten a student and more so, you should never carry that threat out,” said Sawyer Smith, the attorney for Joshua Sanchez.

According to the lawsuit, Joshua Sanchez allegedly called a foul on Guttery during a team scrimmage at school. Guttery then became enraged and told him he would show him what a real foul is and struck Joshua Sanchez against his head with his forearm.

The lawsuit also claims Guttery forced Joshua Sanchez to leave the gym, despite his injured state.

“A lot of people look at us like we’re vindictive, but as parents, it’s your job to protect your child … you can’t stay on the sidelines and say you know it’s all going to be OK,” Stephanie Sanchez said.

Medical bills are piling up and Stephanie Sanchez says it has been tough for Joshua to get back to being a normal teenage boy.

“We would’ve just liked a simple acknowledgement and apology that’s really what all of this is about,” Stephanie Sanchez said.

WINK News reached out to Guttery for comment, but has yet to receive a response. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office investigated the report, but closed the case calling it unfounded.

The Lee County School District spokeswoman Lauren Stillwell released the following statement to WINK News:

As far as I know we have not received the suit, but as a District we don’t comment on pending litigation.

Since this report was published, Stillwell confirmed the school district has yet to receive the lawsuit.

Reporter: Michelle Kingston

Writer: Katherine Viloria

