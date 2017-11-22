Crash snarls traffic near Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. A serious crash snarled traffic Wednesday night near Bayshore Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at around 9:30 p.m. on the 6000 block of Bayshore Road and Brant Bay Boulevard, the FHP said. There is a roadblock on the eastbound inside lane.

The circumstances leading up to the crash, the number of vehicles involved and extent of injuries remain unclear at this time.

