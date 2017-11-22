3 killed in crash on State Road 29

PALMDALE, Fla. Three people are dead and several hospitalized after a crash on State Road 29, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The wreck took place when a Ford SUV collided head-on with a box truck shortly before 6 a.m. near Chaparral Avenue between LaBelle and Palmdale, according to the FHP.

State Road 29 is shut down in both directions between County Road 78 and County Road 74, the FHP said.

Both vehicles appeared to have been charred, a Florida Highway Patrol photo shows.

No further information is immediately available.