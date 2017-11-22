Cape Coral woman arrested, accused of stalking Tony Stewart

FORT MYERS, Fla. A Cape Coral woman is accused of stalking and threatening former NASCAR driver Tony Stewart.

Mary Kathleen Russell, 68, of the 2100 block of 52nd Street, was arrested on a warrant out of Indiana. She’s being held without bond after a Wednesday morning court appearance.

Russell was upset Stewart didn’t give her an autograph at a race, authorities said. She’s being held without bond awaiting extradition to Indiana, where the crimes are said to have taken place.

