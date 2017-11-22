How to avoid card skimmers at the pump this holiday season

FORT MYERS, Fla. Southwest Florida residents can protect their bank accounts this holiday season by learning a few gas skimmer tips.

Many people believe they can tell if there’s a skimmer on a gas pump by tugging on the card reader, but that’s not the case. Most devices are installed directly onto the wires inside the pumps.

Crooks open up the control panels and attach their skimming device in line with the ribbon cables inside the gas pumps.

Most skimmers placed on ATMs are overlay skimmers and can possibly be detected by shaking the card reader.

MORE: Virtually undetectable gas skimmer found at Lee County 7-Eleven

Lee County resident Margaret Albanito was a victim of theft in December 2016 after filling up her tank at a gas station in Naples.

“They got me for $1,100,” Albanito said. “Towards the holidays I’m not using my card.

To avoid being a victim of theft, follow these tips:

Pay cash for gas, if you can.

Use the gas pump closest to the front door of the station. Employees are more likely to notice anyone putting a skimmer on that pump.

Look for newer gas stations, it’s likely they have newer technology to avoid skimmers.

Check your bank statement immediately after using a card at the pump.

Use credit over debit.

Stick to a familiar gas station. You’re more likely to notice a change at a pump you visit often.