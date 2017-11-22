3 dead, 3 seriously injured in Glades County crash

PALMDALE, Fla. Three people were killed in a crash Wednesday on State Road 29, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at around 5:35 a.m. on State Road 29 one mile north of Chaparral Avenue, FHP troopers said.

The driver, who remains unidentified, of a 2007 Ford Expedition was traveling southbound on State Road 29, troopers said. The Ford Expedition crossed into the northbound travel lane and struck a 1999 International 4700 flatbed truck being driven by Manuel Rodriguez, 31, of Immokalee.

Both of the vehicles caught fire, troopers said.

Rodriguez and his passenger J. Nicolas Rodriguez, 71, of Immokalee, were pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. Three other passengers were seriously injured and taken to local hospitals.

The driver of the Ford Expedition was also killed in the crash but remains unidentified pending next of kin notification, troopers said.

Writer: Katherine Viloria

winknews