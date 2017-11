1,800 expected at annual Thanksgiving lunch in Immokalee

IMMOKALEE, Fla. Around 1,800 people are expected to receive hot meals Thursday in the 36th annual Thanksgiving in the Park.

The Guadalupe Center and St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church are organizing the event, which begins at 11 a.m. at the Immokalee Airport Park on Main Street.

Church volunteers are spending Wednesday shredding turkey meat and making other preparations.