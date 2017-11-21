Zimbabwe parliament speaker: Mugabe has resigned

Published: November 21, 2017 10:58 AM EST
Updated: November 21, 2017 11:01 AM EST
FILE: Robert Mugabe (AP Photo)

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) Zimbabwe’s Parliament has erupted in cheers as the speaker announces the resignation of President Robert Mugabe.

The speaker stopped impeachment proceedings to say they had received a letter from Mugabe with the resignation “with immediate effect.”

It is an extraordinary end for the world’s oldest head of state after 37 years in power.

