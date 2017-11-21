Zimbabwe parliament speaker: Mugabe has resigned

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) Zimbabwe’s Parliament has erupted in cheers as the speaker announces the resignation of President Robert Mugabe.

The speaker stopped impeachment proceedings to say they had received a letter from Mugabe with the resignation “with immediate effect.”

It is an extraordinary end for the world’s oldest head of state after 37 years in power.

