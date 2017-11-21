Watch SWFL woman on ‘Harry’ at 3 p.m. Tuesday on WINK

FORT MYERS, Fla. A Southwest Florida woman won $10,000 on the talk show “Harry.”

But she isn’t keeping the money.

Instead, she’ll donate it to Day of Joy, a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the lives of women.

“Every penny that is spent is then given to other organizations that, we feel, help women to have a better life,” contest winner Yvonne Conte said.

Journey to the win

It all started out of boredom.

Conte was surfing the web at home and decided to kill some time entering the contest on “Harry,” her favorite show. Producers with the show told her she’d made the first round of cuts and that they wanted her to be camera-ready for the final Skype interview.

“They had me totally believing that I was going to be speaking to producers,” Conte said.

Instead, on the other end of the Skype call was host Harry Connick Jr.

See what happened next at 3 p.m. Tuesday on WINK.

