TSA electronic device scanning change hits Fort Myers’ RSW

NEW YORK – To ensure the security of airline passengers and the nation’s airports, including Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW), the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) began implementing new, stronger screening procedures for carry-on items at airports nationwide. The new procedures, which were announced in July, require travelers to place all electronics larger than a mobile phone in bins for X-ray screening at checkpoints.

Travelers will be asked to remove personal electronic devices larger than a cellphone from their carry-on bags and place them in a bin with nothing on top or below, similar to how laptops have been screened for years. This simple step helps TSA officers obtain a clear X-ray image of the carry-on bag. The new checkpoint procedures are being phased in at airports during the course of the weeks and months ahead.

The threat is real and as part of its counterterrorism efforts, TSA continuously enhances and adjusts security screening procedures to stay ahead of evolving threats. TSA’s top priority is to protect the traveling public, and every policy and security procedure in place is designed to mitigate threats to passengers and the aviation sector.

TSA officers will be stationed in front of the checkpoint X-ray machines to guide passengers through the screening process and recommend how best to arrange their carry-on items for X-ray screening. Travelers are encouraged to organize their carry-on bags and keep them uncluttered to ease the screening process and keep the lines moving.

There are no changes to what travelers can bring through the checkpoint; food and liquid items that comply with the 3-1-1 liquids rule, electronics, and books continue to be allowed in carry-on bags.

The new security measures do not apply to passengers enrolled in TSA Pre✓® who are using dedicated TSA Pre✓® lanes.