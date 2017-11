Study: Exercising during pregnancy can offer big benefits

FORT MYERS, Fla. Doctors used to thing exercising during pregnancy was linked to preterm birth, but a recent study shows it’s not. In fact, being active offered big benefits.

WINK News Call for Action reporter Lindsey Sablan provides details about researches who looked at more than 2,000 women and found exercise was liked to a lower risk of gestational diabetes and high blood pressure.