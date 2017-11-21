Naples Comcast employee crashes into tree, arrested for DUI

NAPLES, Fla. A 25-year-old Comcast employee was found dazed and confused in the middle of the road Monday.

Drivers nearly crashed into a Comcast van stopped in the center lanes of Livingston Road with the lights off, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said. The van was occupied by Aaron Thomas Turner, of the 3000 block of La Costa Circle.

Witnesses Katelyn Wayne and Sarah Wayne pulled over to check on Turner, deputies said. They saw Turner holding up a can to his face and asked him if he was OK, to which he responded with a thumbs up.

“It looked like some sort of aerosol can,” Katelyn said.

Turner accelerated the vehicle as soon as ambulance sirens were audible in the area, jumped the curb, fell into a ditch and hit a tree, deputies said.

“It’s really irresponsible and I don’t know if any way it represents Comcast as a company, but I definitely think that something’s off,” Katelyn said.

Multiple empty prescription bottles of clonazepam, used to treat seizures and anxiety, prescribed to Turner were found in the van, deputies said. Two Endust Aerosol key board duster cans were also found in the center console area.

Damage to the van was estimated at $5,000, deputies said.

Turner faces charges of DUI of alcohol or drugs and DUI and damage to property. Bond was set at $2,000.