At least 1 injured in North Naples crash

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. At least one person was transported to the hospital Tuesday evening following a crash on Livingston Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. on the 15000 block of Livingston Road, troopers said. The inside southbound lane is blocked.

The circumstances leading up to the crash or the number of vehicles involved remain unclear at this time.

Drivers should avoid the area and seek an alternate route.