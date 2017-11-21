The (incomplete) list of powerful men accused of sexual harassment after Harvey Weinstein

(CNN / CBS) It’s been five weeks since the sexual assault allegations against media mogul Harvey Weinstein exploded into public view. Since then there have been new allegations made against other powerful men in various industries seemingly almost every day. Here’s a (incomplete) list.

Charlie Rose

CBS News has fired “CBS This Morning” co-host Charlie Rose over allegations of sexual misconduct, CBS News president David Rhodes announced Tuesday.

“Despite Charlie’s important journalistic contribution to our news division, there is absolutely nothing more important, in this or any organization, than ensuring a safe, professional workplace-a supportive environment where people feel they can do their best work. We need to be such a place,” Rhodes said in a statement Tuesday.

Rose was suspended from the network the previous day after The Washington Post published claims from eight women, all of whom worked or wanted to work for his PBS program. They describe Rose making unwanted sexual advances in the 1990s through 2011.

Roy Moore

Alabama’s GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore spoke out after four women in an explosive Washington Post story accused him of pursuing them when they were in their teens and he was in his 30s.

“These allegations are completely false and misleading,” Moore said Friday on the conservative Sean Hannity’s radio show.

The allegations — particularly the account of Leigh Corfman, who claimed Moore touched her sexually when she was 14 and he was 32 — have rocked Washington, prompting a number of top Republicans to call for Moore to step down ahead of next month’s special election. The National Republican Senatorial Committee has dropped out of its joint fundraising agreement with Moore’s campaign.

Louis C.K.

With his career imploding over allegations of sexual misconduct, comedian Louis C.K. confessed Friday to masturbating in front of women and expressed remorse for wielding his influence “irresponsibly.”

The comedian said in a statement that the harassment claims by five women detailed in a New York Times report published Thursday “are true.”

“I can hardly wrap my head around the scope of hurt I brought on them,” he said.

“There is nothing about this that I forgive myself for,” he wrote. “And I have to reconcile it with who I am. Which is nothing compared to the task I left them with.”

Kevin Spacey

Actor Anthony Rapp accused Kevin Spacey of making a sexual advance toward him when both of them were working on Broadway in 1986. Rapp was 14 at the time and Spacey was 26. Rapp alleged Spacey approached him in a bedroom at a house party and “picked [him] up like a groom picks up the bride” and put him on the bed, falling on top of him.

While Spacey said he could not remember whether the alleged encounter happened, he apologized. In the same tweeted statement on October 30, he also came out as a gay man. Many criticized his response, saying his sexuality had nothing to do with what amounted to possible sexual assault of a minor.

James Toback

The Hollywood screenwriter and director behind films like “The Pick-up Artist,” “The Gambler” and “Bugsy” was accused by multiple women of sexual harassment throughout the years in a piece from the Los Angeles Times. The women said Toback would lure them to hotel rooms, movie trailers and other places for what was billed as interviews or auditions. But the women say these meetings would quickly turn sexual in nature.

Toback told the newspaper he had never met any of the women — or if he did meet them, it “was for five minutes and (he had) no recollection.” He said that for the last 22 years, it was “biologically impossible” for him to take part in the behavior the women described in the article, saying he had diabetes and a heart condition requiring medication, the Los Angeles Times reported. He declined to elaborate.

Ben Affleck

The Oscar-winning actor and director was one of the first to come out and denounce Weinstein’s alleged behavior. But then he found himself the target of a sex harassment accusation after old videos began to surface of Affleck on “MTV’s Total Request Live” with actress Hilarie Burton. She said Affleck groped her during an appearance on the show, which she co-hosted at the time.

“I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize,” Affleck later wrote on Twitter.

George H.W. Bush

The 41st president of the United States apologized to an actress after she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post that Bush sexually assaulted her while she posed for a picture with him. Heather Lind said Bush touched her inappropriately from behind twice and told her “a dirty joke.”

“President Bush would never — under any circumstance — intentionally cause anyone distress, and he most sincerely apologizes if his attempt at humor offended Ms. Lind,” the former President’s spokesman said.

Two other women — actress Jordana Grolnick and a woman who wishes to remain anonymous — later came forward with their own similar accusations.

Chris Savino

Nickelodeon fired the creator of “The Loud House” animated show after a dozen women accused him, in a story from the Hollywood Reporter, of “sexual harassment, unwanted advances and inappropriate behavior.”

The accusers also said Savino would threaten to blacklist women he was no longer involved with.

“I am deeply sorry and I am ashamed,” Savino wrote in a letter posted on his Facebook account. “Although it was never my intention, I now understand that the impact of my actions and my communications created an uncomfortable environment.”

Roy Price

Price, the head of Amazon Studios, quit five days after being put on leave after a producer accused him of sexual harassment.

Price was suspended after a story from The Hollywood Reporter detailing harassment allegations against him made by Isa Hackett, a producer of the Amazon series “The Man in the High Castle.”

The harassment accusations stemmed from an incident in 2015 at Comic-Con. Hackett alleged that Price repeatedly made lewd comments to her, despite her rebuffs.

Hackett told The Hollywood Reporter that she reported the improper behavior to Amazon at the time.

John Besh

The celebrity chef stepped down from the company he founded after about two dozen current and former female employees accused him and other male workers of sexual harassment.

They described a hostile corporate culture where sexual harassment flourished. The accounts included inappropriate touching and comments from male employees and managers, some of whom tried to leverage their power for sex. Those who complained were berated, ostracized or ignored.

Mark Halperin



At least a dozen women have accused journalist Mark Halperin of sexually harassing them or assaulting them, with at least some of the incidents coming during his time as political director at ABC News.

At first, five women accused Halperin of propositioning employees for sex, kissing and grabbing one woman’s breasts against her will and other forms of inappropriate touching.

Days later, more women came forward with other claims, including that Halperin masturbated in front of an ABC News employee and that he violently threw another woman against a restaurant window before trying to kiss her.

Michael Oreskes

At the end of October, Oreskes was placed on leave from his position as a top editor at NPR after two female journalists came forward and said Oreskes had made unwanted sexual advances towards them. The alleged incidents happened two decades ago, when Oreskes was working at the New York Times and the women were seeking jobs there.

Both women said Oreskes kissed them during career-oriented business meetings. A third accuser, who works at NPR, filed a complaint about Oreskes’ behavior in 2015 after she said he “hijacked a career counseling session into a three-hour-long dinner that delved deeply into personal territory.”

Lockhart Steele

Lockhart Steele, the editorial director for Vox Media, was fired, the company said, after he admitted to “engaging in conduct that is inconsistent with our core values.” Vox is also investigating claims made in a blog post by former employee Eden Rohatensky in which Rohatensky accuses multiple co-workers of sexual misconduct, and detailed one particular incident involving “one of the company’s VPs” while riding in the backseat of a cab with other co-workers. Rohatensky did not mention Vox or any co-workers by name in the post.