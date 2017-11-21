Golden Gate Senior Center offers members Thanksgiving meals, friendship

NAPLES, Fla. Being a member at the Golden Gate Senior Center is therapy for Luz Costa.

Costa is one of nearly 1,000 members who visit the center at 4898 Coronado Parkway for friendship and events like Tuesday’s Reflections on Thanksgiving.

“For me it’s like a medicine, to think I’m going to enjoy it every single day … the day I cannot come I feel a little bit down,” Costa said.

The center fed hundreds of members who don’t have family or friends in the state ahead of Thanksgiving Day.

“If we didn’t have the senior center a lot of our members would be home alone and that’s what we combat, is social isolation,” senior center director Tatiana Fortune said.

Most of the meals provided were donated by local organizations.

