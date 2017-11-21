Gas skimmer found at 7-Eleven in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A credit card skimmer was found Tuesday at a 7-Eleven on Pine Island Road, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

A person who used pump number three at the gas station on 12 Northeast Pine Island Road was later contacted by his bank in connection with someone attempting to make a $100 purchase in Miami, police said.

The bank didn’t process the payment and canceled the card, police said. The skimmer was removed by police and placed into evidence.

The store plans to purchase new secure pumps in the upcoming weeks, police said.

