Fort Myers students learn about water quality

FORT MYERS, Fla. A group of fourth graders at Franklin Park Elementary learned how Lake Okeechobee releases affect the water here in Southwest Florida.

WINK News reporter Nicole Valdes tagged along for a lesson on how the fresh water releases impact the water you use every day.

Reporter: Nicole Valdes

NValdesWINK