Former addict buries himself underground, brings awareness to nationwide opioid epidemic

TAMPA, Fla. (WTSP) A former opioid abuser has buried himself underground to raise awareness on the nationwide opioid epidemic.

John Edwards, 62, buried himself in an 8-by-3-foot coffin in the dirt outside River at Tampa Bay Church on Sunday.

Edwards spoke with 10News reporter Garin Flowers about the experience on Facebook Live. The Irishman travels across the country to help others.

Man buries himself alive to bring attention to opioid crisis OPIOID CRISIS | Meet John Edwards Walking Free. His way of bringing attention to the opioid crisis in America is BURYING himself alive. He's in a tube he created and is live streaming his entire ordeal. You can reach out to him on his page I tagged. 10News WTSP Posted by Garin Flowers – WTSP on Tuesday, November 21, 2017

About 91 Americans die every day from opioid overdose, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

