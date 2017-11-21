Fla. jailbreak fugitive found sleeping on N.C. couch

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) An inmate who escaped from a county jail in Florida with two other men has been captured in Rockwell, according to Rowan Sheriff Kevin Auten.

Casey Brandon Martina, 25, was arrested by deputies in the 100 block of Austin Street just after 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday. He was found by deputies sleeping on a couch in a living room of a home, authorities said.

Martina is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and as a fugitive from justice.

The Wakulla County, Florida, sheriff’s office said that the three inmates managed to break through the ceiling of the jail’s law library and then got out by going across the building’s roof. This happened around 12:09 a.m. on Friday at the Wakulla County Jail.

There is no word on the whereabouts of the other two men, Joel Cooper and Donald Cotterman, and no word on why Martina was in Rowan County.

Martina was being held in the Florida jail on charges of burglary, theft, vehicle theft, and criminal mischief.

