Cubs to make rare spring training appearance in SWFL

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. Baseball fans in Southwest Florida will get a special treat this spring.

The Chicago Cubs — who train in Arizona — will make a rare foray into the Grapefruit League to play the Boston Red Sox in two spring training games at JetBlue Park. The Cubs and Sox will meet at 6:05 p.m. March 26 and 1:05 p.m. March 27.

Chicago opens its regular season schedule March 29 in Miami, so it made sense for the team to end its spring training slate in Florida, Red Sox spokeswoman Melinda Isley explained.

Red Sox spring training tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 2, the team announced Monday.

Click here to see the rest of the games the team has scheduled so far.

MORE: Bishop Verot alum drafted by Cubs

MORE: Woman’s act of kindness for blind Chicago Cubs fan goes viral

Writer: Chuck Myron

winknews