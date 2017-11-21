Crash snarls traffic on Fowler Street in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. A crash snarled traffic Tuesday on Fowler Street, the Fort Myers Police Department said.

The crash happened at around 4:30 p.m. at 3805 Fowler Street between Winkler Avenue and Carrell Road, police said.

Traffic is being diverted while crews work to clear the scene, police said. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

The circumstances leading up to the crash, the number of vehicles involved and the extent of any injuries remains unclear at this time.

