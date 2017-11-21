Child entrapment risk prompts recall for select IKEA chests, dressers

FORT MYERS, Fla. Multiple children and adult chests and dressers sold at IKEA were recalled Tuesday due to potentially life-threatening hazards to children, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

If the furniture is not properly anchored to the wall, it could tip over and wither harm or kill children, according to the commission’s statement.

The following items were recalled with the product number 18-040:

MALM 3; 10/2002 to 6/2016; 31½” x 18⅞” x 30¾”

MALM 4; 6/2002 to 6/2016; 31½” x 18⅞” x 39½”

MALM 5; 10/2002 to 4/2006; 157/8” x 19” x 481/4″

MALM 6; 6/2002 to 6/2016; 31½” x 18⅞” x 48⅜”

MALM 6 LONG; 11/2002 to 6/2016; 63” x 18⅞” x 30¾”

MALM 6; 4/2006 to 6/2016; 153/4” x 191/8” x 483/8″

Customers should either get the furniture repaired or ask for a refund, according to the commission.

Anyone with questions about the recall can go online or call the retailer toll-free at 1-866-856-4532.