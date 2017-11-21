Charlotte County overcharges property taxes, addresses costly error

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. Incorrect tax bills were sent out on Oct. 31 across Charlotte County.

Residents who paid property taxes at the beginning of the month were charged an extra .075 percent, according to the county tax collector.

“The rollback rate, millage rate was entered rather than the actual rate that they proposed based on the resolution,” Charlotte County property appraiser Paul Polk said.

The error was caught on Nov. 8 and promptly corrected online and for those who have paid in person since. Corrected notices with refund details will be mailed out Wednesday.

Residents who pay their taxes by the end of November normally get a four percent discount. The tax collector is extending that offer to Dec. 22 due to the error.

Reporter: Kristi Gross

KristiGrossWINK

