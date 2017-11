Cape Coral residents urge city to clear massive debris piles

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Residents who live near a giant pile of debris off Skyline Boulevard are not giving up the fight to get debris dust away from their homes.

WINK News reporter Brooke Shaffer spoke to Cape Coral residents who pleaded for help Tuesday during a city council meeting.



MORE: Residents near Cape Coral debris site frustrated with dust

MORE: Residents near Collier debris site for Irma frustrated with noise, dust

Reporter: Brooke Shafer